Actor Li Nanxing, who rarely exercised previously, now hits the gym four times a week
Li says his new exercise regime has been challenging, given that he rarely exercised before.PHOTOS: LI NANXING/TIK TOK
Yamini Chinnuswamy
Jul 31, 2022 05:08 pm

Actor Li Nanxing is on a fitness journey to lose weight and become stronger.

Li - known as the "Ah Ge" or Big Brother of the local entertainment scene - recently shared a video on TikTok of himself pumping iron in the gym.

He later told Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao, in an article published on Saturday (July 30), that he has joined a fitness programme and now visits the gym four times a week.

"After a month of exercise, my weight has dropped from 81 kg to 78 kg," said the 57-year-old, adding that he expects to hit his goal weight of 75kg "soon".

He says his new exercise regime has been challenging, given that he rarely exercised before. "It's hard work. At the beginning, every time I practised, my back was sore, especially my feet and both sides of my thighs."

But ageing gracefully and healthily has become a priority for the actor.

"The important thing is to keep fit, so that you have a healthy body, and so you can avoid having weak feet when you are old, and relying on crutches to walk," he said.

He said he has also changed his diet, avoiding fried foods and eating mostly steamed food.

