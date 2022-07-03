Actress Lindsay Lohan secretly weds fiance

Actress Lindsay Lohan referred to Mr Bader Shammas as "husband" in an Instagram post.

Actress-turned-entrepreneur Lindsay Lohan is now a married woman, she revealed on Instagram on Friday (July 1).

Lohan, who turned 36 on Saturday, referred to her fiance Bader Shammas as "husband" in the post.

She wrote: "I am the luckiest woman in the world. Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that this is my husband."

Lohan, who shot to fame as a child actor in films including Parent Trap (1998), Freaky Friday (2003) and Mean Girls (2004), was first linked to Shammas in 2019.

Her representatives confirmed to the American media that Lohan is now married, though it is unknown when or where the nuptials occurred.

Shammas is reportedly an assistant vice-president at Credit Suisse in Dubai. It is not clear how they met, though Lohan announced their engagement last November.

Lohan moved to Dubai in 2014, using it as a base to start various business ventures including a nightclub in Greece that opened in 2018.

Lohan has said that she appreciates how the "paparazzi is illegal" in Dubai, and that this allows her to have a private life.

However, she might be spending more time in Hollywood again, as part of a two-picture deal she signed with streaming giant Netflix.

But first, she will appear in the upcoming holiday romantic comedy, Falling For Christmas, also on Netflix. It follows Lohan as a spoiled heiress who suffers from amnesia after a skiing accident, and will land later this year.