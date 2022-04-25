 Best beauty looks spotted at Star Awards 2022, Latest Star Style News - The New Paper
Best beauty looks spotted at Star Awards 2022

From the fresh glow to the drop dead gorgeous, here are the best beauty looks that left a lasting impression at Star Awards 2022.PHOTO: CHANTALLE NG, CYNTHIA KOH, CARRIE WONG / INSTAGRAM

HAYDEN NG
Apr 25, 2022 02:59 pm

If there’s one thing that the past Star Awards shows have taught us (besides the surprise winners and unexpected losses), it is that some of our television stars aren’t just game for jaw-dropping outfits: think Joanne Peh’s high slit Mikael D gown and Sheila Sim’s low-plunging Chanel dress).

They are also equally envy-worthy and adventurous when it comes to the makeup department (cue Fann Wong’s #skingoals complexion and Cynthia Koh’s bold lippy).

Which makes us wonder: Who stole the limelight at Star Awards 2022 with their stunning beauty looks? 

Zoe Tay

Ah Jie @zoetay10 @the_celebrityagency #starawards2022 Styling @johnnykhookhoo Assisted @felixwoei Hair @ryan_yap Makeup @peterkhormakeup Outfit @gucci Jewellery @cartier #zoetay #红星大奖2022 #passionhairsalon #peterkhormakeup

Sporting va-va-voom hair and vermilion lips, All-Time Favourite Artiste Zoe got her glam mode on for the big night.

REBecca Lim

Starry starry night 🌟Congratulations @limrebecca ❤️❤️❤️ Star Awards 2022. Makeup @shaunleelee Hair @dexterng Styling @samonggg Gown @louisvuitton Watch @longines Jewellry @goldheartjewelry PA @siewpig

With a hint of blusher, light mascara-ed lashes and softly defined brows, Rebecca kept her makeup simple yet sophisticated for the awards night.

Joanne Peh

#STARAWARDS2022 超级红星白薇秀今年以《触心罪探》入围最佳女主角，她选择了Ralph Lauren Collection白色水晶礼服亮丽登场，一转身露出背部线条，修身的剪裁让姣好身材一览无遗。携手爱妻的戚玉武则一袭Ralph Lauren Purple Label的经典西装亮相，展现纯粹的熟男魅力。@ralphlauren⁠ ⁠ 红星大奖2022最美最帅 > Link in Bio⁠ ⁠ #IconSingapore⁠ #JoannePeh⁠ #QiYuWu

Looking fresh and radiant, Best Actress nominee Joanne went for matte and natural-looking makeup, accentuating her facial features with the help of some contouring.

Face Time: Is your skin 'mask-off' ready?

Chantalle Ng

Red Carpet ❤️ Thank you for all your votes, see you at the live show! #StarAwards2022 #SA2022 #红星大奖2022

With such a scene-stealing gown, Chantalle dialed down the drama for her makeup, going for a soft and subtle dusty pink hue on her eyes and lips.

Cynthia Koh

All ready to rock Star Awards 2022. . Big thank you to Gown @moschino @bluebellsg Styling @keithpngtl Hair and Makeup @benjioo Photography @thesquarebox__ #moschino #bluebellsg #SA2022 #starawards2022

Following her controversial dress, Cynthia didn’t disappoint at Star Awards 2022. The Best Supporting Actress nominee looked runway-ready, matching her entrance-making gown with a sleek hairdo and dark red lips.

Felicia Chin

Thank you everyone who made this possible!!!!❤️🌟🌟🌟 What a special day and moment to rem😘😘😘❤️❤️❤️ dress: @prabalgurung @belleandtulle @jgh21 jewellery: @piaget shoes: @jimmychoo makeup: @agnesvive hair: @ryan_yap @mrlow

Donning a bride-ready gown, Felicia completed her romantic-looking OOTD with pared-down makeup, adding a dash of cheery colour in the form of fuchsia lips.

Jesseca Liu

❤️🌟❤️ Congratulations @jesssseca Star Awards 2022 Makeup @shaunleelee Hair @mrlow Styling @rongg

Jesseca, who has a penchant for goddess-like gowns, turned up the heat by donning a red hot number and teaming it with an equally bold lippy. It’s definitely an alluring and best dressed-worthy look that screams: “I’ve arrived!”

Carrie Wong

Annual affair, see you guys in a bit 🖤 #StarAwards2022

Carrie went for a timeless and failsafe black gown (with a plunging neckline to boot!), styling it with a high ponytail, fresh-like-daisy skin and blush pink lips.

Ya Hui

一起看红星 ❤️ #starawards2022 #红星大奖2022

Ya Hui added an energetic and party-ready vibe to her stylish and see-through outfit by opting for a semi-wet, textured hairdo.

Paige Chua

@paigechua_tpc looking stunning in this colourful gown! Have you voted for her? Head on to @mewatch.mediacorp website to cast your vote for Paige! Top 10 Most Popular Female Artiste! #paigechua #蔡琦慧 #starawards2022 #红星大奖2022

From the sleek hair to the smokey eye makeup to the nude lippy, Paige’s makeup looks understated yet glamorous.

This article was first published in Her World.

 

