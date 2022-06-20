A Father's Day tribute: Celebrities bask in the joy of being a dad

Father's Day (June 18) may have come and gone, but here are snippets from some daddy celebrities on what the occasion means to them. Of course, some may be too modest, so mummy celebs do the shoutout instead.

DAVID BECKHAM

The former England and Manchester United icon David Beckham caused a stir last Friday (June 17), when he flew into Singapore and took part in an Adidas event at its Orchard Brand Centre.

He also impressed DJ-YouTuber Jade Rasif when he helped "the staff move the furniture" after the event.

And awww... you should see the video of the "We Got This" football clinic held at The Arena. A kid who was waiting for his turn to kick the ball. Seeing that Beckham was distracted by the other children, the young boy said "Eh!" to catch his attention, and had him go apologetically: "Ah, ok sorry", before letting the boy have his turn.

Back home, former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham shared a series of photos of her husband with their children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, on her Instagram, saying: "Happy Father’s Day to the best, most loving Daddy in the world!! 💕We all love you so much @davidbeckham, you are our everything 🌎💫"

Prince William

A photo of Prince William smiling with his children on a family holiday in Jordan was shared on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Instagram, with a message: "Wishing a Happy Father's Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today!"

The photo shows a grinning Prince William dressed in a casual olive-colored shirt and khaki shorts against a rocky, desert backdrop. His arms are wrapped around his eldest son Prince George, dressed in a camo-print t-shirt, and Princess Charlotte, who is wearing a navy and white chequered dress.

The youngest, Prince Louis, is seen atop his father's shoulders in a navy and white striped t-shirt.

Justin Timberlake

The US singer-actor shared a photo of the back of his two sons, Silas, seven, and Phineas, one, playing the piano.

“My two favorite melodies. ❤️❤️ Happy Father’s Day to all the Dad’s out there!!!” he wrote in the caption.

Kevin Cheng

In the upcoming Hong Kong film Burning, Kevin Cheng portrays a man who succumbs to the temptations of an attractive woman, and ends up cheating on his wife and family.

At a media conference to promote the film that will be released on June 30, he said that cheating will not happen in real life, for he treasures his family very much.

He added in jest: My wife knows everything about me! She knows all my friends and she even has their contact details."

Cheng, 52, and actress Grace Chan, 30, have two sons, Rafael, three, and Yannick, who turns two in July.

In a video shared on Instagram, actress Grace Chan wrote in Cantonese: "Rafa hand-painted a Father's Day gift for the first time! ... Mommy helped to add Nick Nick's illustrations, and the result is really unique! But the most important thing is that Dad is really surprised... (P.s. Background song “I love my Daddy” is sung by Rafa)."