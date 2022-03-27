 Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's wedding to be held under tight security, expected to cost $190,000, Latest Star Style News - The New Paper
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's wedding to be held under tight security, expected to cost $190,000

K-drama actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin fell in love on the set of Crash Landing On You (2019). PHOTO: YEJINHAND/INSTAGRAM
Suzanne Sng
Mar 27, 2022 07:45 pm

SEOUL - More details about the highly anticipated wedding of South Korean celebrity couple Hyun Bin, 39, and Son Ye-jin, 40, have come to light.

The two K-drama actors, who fell in love on the set of Crash Landing On You (2019), have been tight-lipped about their nuptials but a leaked wedding invitation has confirmed that it will take place on March 31 at Grand Walkerhill Seoul's Aston House.

Even though the 200 guests were asked to keep the details of the wedding under wraps, former footballer Lee Dong-gook's wife, Lee Soo-jin, posted a photo of the invitation over the weekend.

According to Taiwan's Apple Daily, the exclusive and secluded venue charges from US$500 to US$600 (S$680 to S$810) per guest and the entire wedding is estimated to cost the equivalent of S$190,000.

Security is expected to be extremely tight at the garden wedding, which will boast views of the Han River and Mount Acha.

Aston House has been the venue of a number of celebrity weddings, including those of Bae Yong-joon and Park Soo-jin, and Ji Sung and Lee Bo-young.

The guest list is said to include Crash Landing On You's scriptwriter, Park Ji-eun, as well as Hyun Bin's close friend, actor Jang Dong-gun, who is said to be the one who will give a toast to the happy couple.

