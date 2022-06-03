Jang Na-ra announces wedding, Shinhwa's Andy Lee releases photos from pre-wedding shoot

Jang Na-ra (left) announced her upcoming nuptials, while Andy Lee is set to tie the knot with TV host Lee Eun-joo.

SEOUL - Wedding bells will be ringing this month for South Korean singer-actress Jang Na-ra, as well as K-idol Andy Lee from boy band Shinhwa.

Jang, 41, announced her upcoming nuptials on social media on Friday (June 3).

"After dating this good friend of mine, who is six years younger than me and works in video production, for the past two years, we have finally made a promise of a partnership in life," she wrote in Korean, translated into English by entertainment site Allkpop.

Said Jang, the star of K-dramas The Last Empress (2018-19) and VIP (2019): "I fell for his sweet smile, his kindness, his earnest integrity, and most of all, for the way he carried himself as he poured his heart into his work."

She also apologised for not disclosing more details about her fiance, who is not a celebrity, as she wished to protect his privacy.

The couple plan to hold a small private wedding at the end of June.

Meanwhile, Lee, who announced that he was engaged in January, is set to tie the knot on June 12 with television host Lee Eun-joo.

The couple released a series of romantic photos from their pre-wedding shoot through their event planner, Happy Married Company, on Friday.

Andy Lee, 41, has been part of Shinhwa, one of K-pop's first-generation boy bands, since 1998 and has also branched out into acting and music production.

His fiancee, who is eight years younger than him, is the host of news programmes on the MBC Jeju channel.