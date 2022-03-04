Kim Lim’s Great Gatsby pre-wedding dinner: who wore what

The pre-wedding dinner was held at 1-Atico at ION Sky in true Kim Lim fashion. In other words, no less lavish.

Continuing her celebrations, newlywed Kim Lim and her husband Leslie Leow recently hosted their pre-wedding dinner on Feb 25.

Following her opulent "guo da li" and wedding solemnisation ceremony, the pre-wedding dinner was held in true Kim Lim fashion. In other words, no less lavish.

Held at 1-Atico at ION Sky (the same venue as James Seah and Nicole Chang Min’s wedding) that offered a panoramic view of the city’s skyline, guests were treated to a spectacle of 15,000 black and gold balloons and innumerable red roses that adorned and dotted the venue. Truly befitting of The Great Gatsby, which was the inspiration for the dinner event.

The couple's wedding celebrations have not ended. Lim and her husband will reportedly hold a wedding banquet towards the end of the year.

Check out the stunning outfits seen on the bride and groom, as well as the stars and socialites who attended the celebratory event.

Kim Lim and Leslie Leow

Lim sported three different outfits for the night. The first was this two-piece design from The Ivory Bridal, which features a crop top with mesh sleeves and a tiered skirt with a flowing train. The pièce de résistance of course, is the eye-catching Bvlgari Serpenti necklace wrapped around her neck.

Her husband wore a spiffy black three-piece suit with a bowtie.

Kim Lim

The second is another black number, this time from Nicole + Felicia. The outfit comprises of the same Bvlgari necklace, a crop top, column skirt and a feathered jacket that added dimension and drama.

Kim Lim and Lawrence Wong

PHOTO: ICON SINGAPORE

Lim’s third and final outfit for the night was another black design. This time, a classic black one-shoulder dress with a complementary thigh-high slit.

To her right, actor Lawrence Wong took his formal Fendi outfit and made it look a little less rigid by wearing a black shirt underneath.

Zoe Tay

If it isn’t immediately evident, gold was the theme of Zoe Tay’s outfit. The ah jie was decked out in the resplendent shade from her Louis Vuitton dress and bag to Bvlgari accessories and pump heels.

Rebecca Lim

Rebecca Lim was ready to celebrate with a red sequinned dress that would catch light and glimmer with her every movement. She also kept the focus on her dress by donning simple makeup and a nude lip.

Naomi Neo

Not about to be upstaged, social media influencer Naomi Neo turned up in a red body-hugging, floor-length gown with a heart neckline. Her striking number was complemented with a nude Hermès bag.

Jennifer Huang

Taiwanese hotelier and billionaire heiress Jennifer Huang showed off her classic feminine styling with a silver sequinned top, black high-waisted pleated skirt and a mini Hermès handbag. Her husband Douglas was dressed in a dapper black two-piece suit and bowtie.

Tiffany Primalia Goutama Tan

Indonesia artist and fellow billionaire heiress Tiffany Tan wore a statement-making red body-hugging halterneck dress. Accessories were kept to a minimum, with an heirloom watch and a diamond ring being the focal pieces.

Daphne Wee

Local socialite and realtor Daphne Wee stuck to the 1920s theme with a nude glittery dress from Style Lease. A ring and bracelet were enough to complete the sparkly dress.

This article was first published in Her World magazine.