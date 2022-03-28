Oscars red carpet: Best, worst and under-dressed

The glitz and glamour of Hollywood's biggest night returned to the Academy Awards red carpet after a subdued, scaled-down version of the event last year. Here are the best and worst dressed - complete with a couple of underdressed stars.

Best dressed

Zendaya

Business on top, party on the bottom - and success all round. The fashion goddess' winning streak continues with a silky cropped shirt and glittery silver skirt from Valentino. I just wish her coif was slicked back for a sleeker effect.

Mila Kunis

Perhaps showing up in yellow and blue in solidarity with her birth country Ukraine would have been too obvious. Instead, we get peak Hollywood glamour from Kunis, looking resplendent in a soft pink Zuhair Murad silk satin gown with belted waist and flowing train.

Jessica Chastain

Chastain is never one to shy away from bold colours, and this pretty sequined rose gold-and-lilac ombre number from Gucci sets off the newly minted Best Actress winner's burnished locks perfectly.

Ariana Debose

This girl is on fire. After a scorching awards season with vibrant pinks, yellows and oranges, DeBose ended her red-hot run with an unconventional vermilion cape, bralet and trousers set from Valentino - and the Best Supporting Actress trophy.

Simu Liu

Who knew the Marvel star's hidden superpower was rocking a sharp scarlet Versace tux and black loafers? Liu brought his A-game for his Oscar red carpet debut, appearing effortlessly dapper in the most striking men's look of the night.

Worst dressed

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish arrives for the 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, on March 27, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Gucci curtains anyone? She's walking proof that there's such a thing as too much black. It's no secret that Eilish is a fan of concealing her body shape, but it's like a monster squid squirted all over her.

Chloe x Halle

Halle Bailey (left) and sister Chloe Bailey attend the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, on March 27, 2022. PHOTO: AFP

The Oscars is never the time or place for a flesh parade - not that Gen Z-ers care about being event-appropriate. The Bailey sisters could've saved their turquoise and purple shreds of slit-up-to-there clothing (Roberto Cavalli and LVDF respectively) for the Grammys next week. But it appears they can't wait that long to assault our eyeballs with their bare groins and thighs.

Underdressed

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart arrives for the 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, on March 27, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE

She has been trotted out in gowns by her stylist while on the circuit, but Stewart retreats to her comfort zone on her big night. At least she's got the legs and attitude for this custom Chanel combo of blazer, white shirt and itty-bitty shorts (an Oscar red carpet first). Scandalous maybe, but it's authentically her.

Timothee Chalamet

Timothee Chalamet arrives for the 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, on March 27, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

Did he leave his shirt in the limo? Seriously, guys who are built a certain way should never appear at a formal gathering without one. As pretty as Chalamet - and his sparkly Louis Vuitton jacket - is, nobody asked or needs to see his pale bony man cleavage.