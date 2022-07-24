Singer Stefanie Sun turns 44 with cake and loved ones

Singer Stefanie Sun cut at least four cakes and celebrated with family and friends as she turned 44 on Saturday (July 23).

The Mandopop star posted several photos late on Saturday and wrote in English: "Thank you for always making me feel loved and seen. I'm surrounded by sweet beautiful people who always make me feel loved and special. (Even when I feel very ugly and hide at home like a cave lady.)"

Her husband Nadim van der Ros appeared with her in one photo with a mahjong-themed cake.

The couple have two children - a son, nine, and a daughter, who turns four on Monday (July 25).

Sun, who has largely kept her children out of the public eye, also posted a photo of them, face masks on, spray-painting a wall.

"I think growing old sucks in so many ways, but only then would you have gotten to know people who stuck around in spite of everything, who love you no matter what new heights of grumpiness you bring and still call you a friend and family. My greatest achievement is you, " Sun wrote.

She received well-wishes from several celebrities such as fellow Mandopop star JJ Lin, local television's "Big Sister" Zoe Tay and actor Christopher Lee, who also celebrated his birthday, his 51st, on Saturday.

Sun, singer of songs such as Green Light and Against The Light, also reminded her fans to check out her new song, Qin Guang, which can be translated as Catch The Light.

Her last single, The Day Before, was released in December 2021.