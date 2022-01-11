Star Style

Steal Netflix’s Single’s Inferno Song Ji-A’s cute and sexy looks

Song Ji-a from the Korean reality show Single's Inferno is a style maven who has captured everyone’s attention.PHOTO: DEAR.ZIA/INSTAGRAM

The breakout star from the Korean reality show is a style maven who has captured everyone’s attention

Dolly Dai
Jan 11, 2022 03:23 pm

Netflix’s Korean reality show Single’s Inferno has been trending since its release.

Steamy and suspenseful plot aside, the charismatic and genetically blessed participants have also grabbed much attention.

Among them is YouTuber and influencer Song Ji-a, who also goes by her online moniker Freezia. Ji-a made many of us sit up, with her trifecta of having a sweet personality, sultry appearance and toned body. 

Describing herself as “cute and sexy”, Ji-a surely lives up to it, with her quick wit when dealing with men, as well as her personal fashion sense.

Zip Detail Polyfaille Mini Dress, $3,225, from Alexander McQueen

#광고 푸리쟈의 사랑 미니백 💗👛 앞뒤상관없이 어느쪽으로 들어도 이뿜 .. ᜊ( ' ⩊ '𖦹)ᜊ #McQueenTreads #McQueenCurve #AlexanderMcQueen #알렉산더맥퀸 @alexandermcqueen

Dressed in Alexander McQueen from head to toe, Ji-a paired the statement coral dress with a matching coloured The Curve handbag with chunky sneakers. Her makeup and hairdo make her look even more baby doll-like.

Federated Cardigan Set, $122, from Liphop

프링이들 메리크리스마스 💗🎀💗🎀 다들 내일 뭐해용? (̵̵́╹ᴥ╹)̵̵̀

Although Ji-a wears many luxury labels on the show such as Chanel, Balmain, Alessandra Rich, Alexander McQueen and Alexander Wang, she also wears many niche brands that have a sweet yet provocative style. This get-up, for example, is a three-piece cardigan suit from Liphop.

Seiren Bolero Set, KR$159,000 (S$179.87), from Pain or Pleasure

아빠가 내 바지 바야바 같다함…ෆ¯ࡇ¯ෆ

This blue top is from Pain or Pleasure and has a unique design that shows off the shoulders and collarbones. Ji-a paired it with white wide-legged pants from Nache for a body-elongating effect, while looking clean and polished.

Flower Pants, KR$85,000 (S$96.16), from Ugly Shadow

졸업하고 처음 간 냥대 👩🏻‍🎓 학교인터뷰 하고왔어요! 한양대방송국 애기들 고마워요 행복한시간이었어요 🖤🖤 #한양인최고 #우리가짱 🦁

With a height of 163cm, Ji-a looks more modelesque and taller than usual here. The black top comes from Cottoncandy Store but the focal piece is definitely the floral trumpet pants from Ugly Shadow.

Poster Grl Baddest Berry Sweater Baby Tee, US$16 (S$21.70), from Dolls Kill

#광고 유튜브로 보여줬던 #AHC바이옴앰플 🤍🧴 12월엔 #AHC 블루산타와 함께 프링이들한테 선 물쏘러왔다구해요 ! 꾸준히 영상 본 프링이들은 알겠지만 바이옴앰 플 벌써 3병째 ᄒᄒ 저처럼 건조한 피부는 꼭 써 보길바래요 :) 자기전에 바르구자면 그 다음날 베이스 잘 먹어요✨@ahc.official 🎄B5바이옴 블루밍 크리스마스🎄 ~12.31까지 최대 75% OFF + 톤업크림 본품 전원 증정 🎁 프링이 선착순 30명 굿즈 선물 🎁 ~12.26까지 AHC 네이버 공식몰에서 B5구매한 프링이에게만 굿즈 선물! (위글위글 목베개&안대,양말,샤워캡 세트) 💙 주문시 배송란에 꼭 [프링이] 남겨주세요!

Ji-a describes herself as “cute and sexy”. And this is exactly how she dresses. Don’t you think that this pink Poster Grl crop top with a cherry motif perfectly matches her self-description?

Ivy Hood Zip Up, KR$159,000 (S$179.87), from Pain or Pleasure

In the first episode of Single’s Inferno, Ji-a showed her go-getting attitude, saying: “If there’s something I want, I have to have it. No other girls can beat me. I’m that confident.” Her confidence is apparent from her demeanour and the way she carries herself. Here, she’s seen with a Chanel handbag, and wearing a tie-dye loungewear set from Pain or Pleasure.

High-neck Warmer Knit Set-up, KR$89,000 (S$100.68), from Curetty

나 가을타니까 말걸z ㅣ마.🍂🤎

This high-neck knitted sweater from Curetty has a split sleeve design. If a high neckline is too stuffy for Singapore, you can consider low-neck tops or off-shoulder pullovers.

Ji-a often uses beverages as props in her pictures, so that the lovely colours of the beverages add a touch of sweetness. Great idea for our next #ootd.

Balmain Decorative Button Tweed Dress, $3,380, from Farfetch

#유료광고 디올 뷰티에서 제 마음을 저격한 이쁜 미스 디올 플라워 부케가 왔어요💐 미스 디올의 새로운 오 드 퍼퓸 향수가 출시된다고하는데 이 꽃다발처럼 풍성한 플로럴 향을 느낄 수 있을 것 같아서 기대중입니당💞💕 𝑤𝑎𝑘𝑒 𝑢𝑝𝑓𝑜𝑟 𝑙𝑜𝑣𝑒 〰️ 곧 보여드릴게요 프링이들💖 #MissDior #WakeUpForLove #미스디올 #미스디올오드퍼퓸 #디올뷰티

This elegant white sleeveless dress is from Balmain, which Ji-a has also worn on the show. To make the tweed outfit look more youthful, learn from Ji-a and complement it with a cute hairdo complete with butterfly hair accessories.

Colour Block Knit Vest, $39.90, from Zara

🦋🌈🍀💐🐶💛💚💛💚

This sold-out knit vest from Zara has a colourblocking design — versatile neutral grey is paired with vibrant shades. Tucking the top into white high-waisted trousers prevents the ensemble from looking too oversized or height-reducing.

This article first appeared in NUYOU. Translation and additional reporting by Ho Guo Xiong.

FashionShoppingk-dramaCelebritiesSouth Korea