Steal Netflix’s Single’s Inferno Song Ji-A’s cute and sexy looks

Song Ji-a from the Korean reality show Single's Inferno is a style maven who has captured everyone’s attention.

Netflix’s Korean reality show Single’s Inferno has been trending since its release.

Steamy and suspenseful plot aside, the charismatic and genetically blessed participants have also grabbed much attention.

Among them is YouTuber and influencer Song Ji-a, who also goes by her online moniker Freezia. Ji-a made many of us sit up, with her trifecta of having a sweet personality, sultry appearance and toned body.

Describing herself as “cute and sexy”, Ji-a surely lives up to it, with her quick wit when dealing with men, as well as her personal fashion sense.

Zip Detail Polyfaille Mini Dress, $3,225, from Alexander McQueen

Dressed in Alexander McQueen from head to toe, Ji-a paired the statement coral dress with a matching coloured The Curve handbag with chunky sneakers. Her makeup and hairdo make her look even more baby doll-like.

Federated Cardigan Set, $122, from Liphop

Although Ji-a wears many luxury labels on the show such as Chanel, Balmain, Alessandra Rich, Alexander McQueen and Alexander Wang, she also wears many niche brands that have a sweet yet provocative style. This get-up, for example, is a three-piece cardigan suit from Liphop.

Seiren Bolero Set, KR$159,000 (S$179.87), from Pain or Pleasure

This blue top is from Pain or Pleasure and has a unique design that shows off the shoulders and collarbones. Ji-a paired it with white wide-legged pants from Nache for a body-elongating effect, while looking clean and polished.

Flower Pants, KR$85,000 (S$96.16), from Ugly Shadow

With a height of 163cm, Ji-a looks more modelesque and taller than usual here. The black top comes from Cottoncandy Store but the focal piece is definitely the floral trumpet pants from Ugly Shadow.

Poster Grl Baddest Berry Sweater Baby Tee, US$16 (S$21.70), from Dolls Kill

Ji-a describes herself as “cute and sexy”. And this is exactly how she dresses. Don’t you think that this pink Poster Grl crop top with a cherry motif perfectly matches her self-description?

Ivy Hood Zip Up, KR$159,000 (S$179.87), from Pain or Pleasure

In the first episode of Single’s Inferno, Ji-a showed her go-getting attitude, saying: “If there’s something I want, I have to have it. No other girls can beat me. I’m that confident.” Her confidence is apparent from her demeanour and the way she carries herself. Here, she’s seen with a Chanel handbag, and wearing a tie-dye loungewear set from Pain or Pleasure.

High-neck Warmer Knit Set-up, KR$89,000 (S$100.68), from Curetty

This high-neck knitted sweater from Curetty has a split sleeve design. If a high neckline is too stuffy for Singapore, you can consider low-neck tops or off-shoulder pullovers.

Ji-a often uses beverages as props in her pictures, so that the lovely colours of the beverages add a touch of sweetness. Great idea for our next #ootd.

Balmain Decorative Button Tweed Dress, $3,380, from Farfetch

This elegant white sleeveless dress is from Balmain, which Ji-a has also worn on the show. To make the tweed outfit look more youthful, learn from Ji-a and complement it with a cute hairdo complete with butterfly hair accessories.

Colour Block Knit Vest, $39.90, from Zara

This sold-out knit vest from Zara has a colourblocking design — versatile neutral grey is paired with vibrant shades. Tucking the top into white high-waisted trousers prevents the ensemble from looking too oversized or height-reducing.

This article first appeared in NUYOU. Translation and additional reporting by Ho Guo Xiong.