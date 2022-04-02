Will Smith resigns from Academy, says he'll accept further consequences for Oscar slap

US actor Will Smith slaps comedian Chris Rock onstage at the 94th Oscars in Hollywood, California.

US actor Will Smith accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for King Richard at the 94th Oscars in Hollywood on March 27, 2022, soon after his attack on Chris Rock.

LOS ANGELES (AFP) – Will Smith has tendered his resignation from the body that awards the Oscars after his attack on Chris Rock during last weekend's ceremony, a statement said on Friday (April 1).

“I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate,” the actor wrote in a statement carried by multiple outlets.

“My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home.”

Attendees at the Dolby Theatre watched open-mouthed as Smith mounted the stage and slapped Rock across the face after the comic made a joke about his wife’s closely cropped head.

Jada Pinkett Smith has alopecia, a condition that causes hair to fall out.

“I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken," Smith said in the statement.

“I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.”

The Academy accepted Smith's resignation.

"We have received and accepted Mr Will Smith's immediate resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences," its president David Rubin said, People magazine reported.

"We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr Smith for violations of the Academy's Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18," Mr Rubin was quoted as saying.