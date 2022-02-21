5 things to know about K-drama Forecasting Love And Weather

The weather may be unpredictable, but love is infinitely more so.

In new K-drama Forecasting Love And Weather, actress Park Min-young (What's Wrong With Secretary Kim, 2018) plays an experienced forecaster at the Korea Meteorological Administration. After breaking up with her cheating fiance, she gets swept into a tempestuous romance with her bright-eyed subordinate at work, played by popular star Song Kang (Nevertheless, 2021).

Here are five things to know about the office romance series.

Challenging lines

Park, who is returning to television after two years away, says she was drawn to the drama's unique setting. But that later proved to be her biggest struggle while filming the series.

In a press conference, the 35-year-old says: "There are many medical and legal dramas, so you can study other series when preparing for such roles to know how they speak and what terminology they use.

"With the weather services, I had no references. I had to look up documentaries to familiarise myself with the words and terms used. It was the most challenging drama I've ever done."

Dorky haircut

Trading in his suave swoop of hair as a playboy in romantic K-drama Nevertheless (2021), Song sported a shorter cut for his new role as Shi-woo - an intelligent, young upstart new to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

"Shi-woo has an innocent, naive and cheery personality. I cut my hair short so I could look a little bit dorky for the part," the 27-year-old says.

However, the hairstyle came as a surprise to co-star Park. She says: "I had this impression of Song Kang as a handsome guy everyone loves. But when I saw him on set, he did not look like what I expected. I was like, 'Where is Song Kang? What happened to his hair?'"

Bad role models

Park, who has done several office romance series like What's Wrong With Secretary Kim, says of her serious, rule-following character Ha-kyung: "Good social skills are really important in an office. Secretary Kim definitely had those skills, but not so much Ha-kyung, who is more of an example of what not to do."

Song tells newbies to the workforce they should not be a Shi-woo either. "He does things on his own, like he'll give a report without telling his bosses. In the real world, you should learn to obey orders, and be sociable and a good listener. You definitely should not act like Shi-woo."

Crazy in love

The series is, at its core, a romance about an unlikely pair who seem to be poles apart in their personalities. But Park says this is precisely what makes love exciting.

"Love, just like the weather, is something that can be unpredictable. Sometimes, the forecast says there's no snow, but then you get caught in heavy snow, or sometimes you think it's going to be cloudy when it's actually really sunny.

"Love won't be fun if you can predict it. It's because there are twists and turns that make it so amazing and make people go crazy for it."

Tumultuous shoot

The filming of the drama was a tumultuous one for Park, who began the series with an injury and fell sick by the end of it.

She recalls: "I broke my middle finger at the beginning of the shoot. It was a fracture. I took off the bandage when filming, so if you watch carefully, you can see my swollen finger. Then midway through, I hurt my lower back, so I'm holding my back in a lot of scenes. And when we were filming in Jeju Island near the end of the series, there was a big storm. My eyesight got bad and I had hypothermia.

"This is why people need to watch our series because we worked so hard."