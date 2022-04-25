7 memorable moments from Star Awards 2022

Artiste Felicia Chin's (right) boyfriend Jeffrey Xu walked her to the stage while holding her hand.

From unusual fashion choices to sly jokes, here are seven memorable moments from the annual Star Awards ceremony.

The celebration of the best of home-grown Mandarin television took place at Mediacorp's The Theatre in Buona Vista on the night of April 24.

1. Celebrity couples

Love was in the air as artistes supported their significant others on and off the stage.

Jeffrey Xu and Felicia Chin, who are in a relationship, both clinched awards. He was named Best Supporting Actor and she won her 10th Top 10 Most Popular Female Artiste prize.

He thanked her in his speech and said: "Let's go eat fried chicken later."

And when Chin walked onstage for her award, he helped to hold her dress. Such a gentleman.

When Jesseca Liu won her Top 10 Most Popular Female Artiste award, her husband Jeremy Chan sweetly blew her a kiss.

2. Aunty Lucy appears

The character Aunty Lucy made an appearance at the Star Awards on April 24, 2022. PHOTO: MEDIACORP In an unexpected costume change, Dennis Chew transformed into his popular Aunty Lucy character after receiving the All-Time Favourite Artiste award.

Towards the end of his acceptance speech, two staff walked onstage. Within seconds, Chew, with his back towards the audience, had turned into the colourful aunty character, complete with pearls and curly wig.

3. Funny quotes

Intentional or not, several speeches brought on the chuckles.

Pierre Png (left) gave thanks for his two dogs at home, while Marcus Chin declared his ambition to win All-Time Favourite Artiste. PHOTOS: MEDIACORP

When Pierre Png accepted his Top 10 Most Popular Male Artiste award, he gave thanks for his two dogs at home. It prompted guest presenter Taiwanese host Mickey Huang to scratch his head and say: "That is amazing, even dogs can watch television."

Marcus Chin won his second Top 10 Most Popular Male Artiste award and declared his ambition to win All-Time Favourite Artiste.He said, to applause and laughter: "I still have eight more trophies to rise to (heaven)."

Cynthia Koh was dressed conservatively in an iridescent Moschino gown. PHOTO: MEDIACORP Meanwhile, Cynthia Koh had reportedly said she "won't be wearing anything" onstage if she made it to the Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes. Although she did win on Sunday, she was dressed conservatively in an iridescent Moschino gown. She said: "I was just joking. I'm all covered up tonight."

4. Long waits for a win

Artistes Xu Bin and Brandon Wong received awards after long waits. PHOTOS: MEDIACORP While Brandon Wong had to wait 27 years to win an award, he was not the only actor who had to bide his time. Xu Bin picked up his first popularity award in six years and said: "It feels great to return to this stage."

Meanwhile, Jeffrey Xu won his first performance award - the Best Supporting Actor prize - after a decade or so in show business. He said: "I wish the acceptance speech could be longer. After all, I am not a regular here."

5. Game time

The nominees of the Best Programme Host (Entertainment & Infotainment) category (from left) Kym Ng, Guo Liang, Quan Yifeng, Desmond Ng and Ke Le, with current host Chen Hanwei at the Star Awards on April 24, 2022. PHOTO: MEDIACORP

They are used to calling the shots, but these hosts found themselves on the receiving end on Sunday. The five nominees for Best Programme Host (Entertainment & Infotainment) - Desmond Ng, Guo Liang, Ke Le, Kym Ng and Quan Yifeng - were asked to reach into a box to feel an object and describe it.

Although Quan took home the award, Ke Le guessed the object - an onion - correctly and said: "It is an onion. And because I won't win this award, when I touch this, I will just cry quietly."

6. Eye-catching outfits

A meme compares the outfit worn by artiste Bonnie Loo to the Star Awards with ondeh ondeh. PHOTO: MEDIACORP CHANNEL 8/FACEBOOK A meme compares the outfit worn by artiste Sheryl Ang to the Star Awards with a Chinese cabbage. PHOTO: MEDIACORP CHANNEL 8/FACEBOOK Bonnie Loo's get-up was said by some to resemble ondeh ondeh, while Sheryl Ang's dress looked like Chinese cabbage from some angles. And Chantalle Ng's bright red gown reminded one of chillies. Their outfits sparked several memes on the Mediacorp Channel 8 Facebook page.

Artiste Elvin Ng's 2022 outfit was compared to a bottle of Fanta drink while his 2021 outfit was compared to bandung. PHOTO: MEDIACORP CHANNEL 8/FACEBOOK Elvin Ng, who turned heads with a bandung-pink suit at last year's event, donned a bright orange suit that was the same shade as a Fanta drink.

7. Technology's power

Host Chen Hanwei (right) with a special robot escort deployed to deliver the trophies to award winners. PHOTO: MEDIACORP For the first time, a special robot escort was deployed to deliver the trophies to the winners. When host Chen Hanwei tried to engage it in conversation, it replied: "This is a scary place. I'm going to head home now."

Several guest presenters - such as Hong Kong star Aaron Kwok, Taiwanese host Mickey Huang and Taiwanese host-actor Jacky Wu - appeared as holograms.