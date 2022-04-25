7 memorable moments from Star Awards 2022
From unusual fashion choices to sly jokes, here are seven memorable moments from the annual Star Awards ceremony.
The celebration of the best of home-grown Mandarin television took place at Mediacorp's The Theatre in Buona Vista on the night of April 24.
1. Celebrity couples
Love was in the air as artistes supported their significant others on and off the stage.
Jeffrey Xu and Felicia Chin, who are in a relationship, both clinched awards. He was named Best Supporting Actor and she won her 10th Top 10 Most Popular Female Artiste prize.
He thanked her in his speech and said: "Let's go eat fried chicken later."
And when Chin walked onstage for her award, he helped to hold her dress. Such a gentleman.
When Jesseca Liu won her Top 10 Most Popular Female Artiste award, her husband Jeremy Chan sweetly blew her a kiss.
2. Aunty Lucy appears
Towards the end of his acceptance speech, two staff walked onstage. Within seconds, Chew, with his back towards the audience, had turned into the colourful aunty character, complete with pearls and curly wig.
3. Funny quotes
Intentional or not, several speeches brought on the chuckles.
When Pierre Png accepted his Top 10 Most Popular Male Artiste award, he gave thanks for his two dogs at home. It prompted guest presenter Taiwanese host Mickey Huang to scratch his head and say: "That is amazing, even dogs can watch television."
Marcus Chin won his second Top 10 Most Popular Male Artiste award and declared his ambition to win All-Time Favourite Artiste.He said, to applause and laughter: "I still have eight more trophies to rise to (heaven)."
4. Long waits for a win
Meanwhile, Jeffrey Xu won his first performance award - the Best Supporting Actor prize - after a decade or so in show business. He said: "I wish the acceptance speech could be longer. After all, I am not a regular here."
5. Game time
They are used to calling the shots, but these hosts found themselves on the receiving end on Sunday. The five nominees for Best Programme Host (Entertainment & Infotainment) - Desmond Ng, Guo Liang, Ke Le, Kym Ng and Quan Yifeng - were asked to reach into a box to feel an object and describe it.
Although Quan took home the award, Ke Le guessed the object - an onion - correctly and said: "It is an onion. And because I won't win this award, when I touch this, I will just cry quietly."
6. Eye-catching outfits
7. Technology's power
For the first time, a special robot escort was deployed to deliver the trophies to the winners. When host Chen Hanwei tried to engage it in conversation, it replied: "This is a scary place. I'm going to head home now."
Several guest presenters - such as Hong Kong star Aaron Kwok, Taiwanese host Mickey Huang and Taiwanese host-actor Jacky Wu - appeared as holograms.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now