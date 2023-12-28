That ’70s Show star Danny Masterson moved to state prison, mugshot released

Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison in September for raping two women.

DELANO, California – That ’70s Show star Danny Masterson has been sent to a California state prison to serve his sentence for two rape convictions.

American daily USA Today reported that he was taken to North Kern State Prison on Dec 27. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation released his first prison mug shot, showing him in orange prison attire, with long hair and a beard.

The 47-year-old American actor and prominent Scientologist, who starred in the retro television comedy series for eight seasons from 1998 until 2006, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison in September for raping two women.

He had been incarcerated in a Los Angeles County jail while post-sentencing hearings were held and issues resolved, including the turnover of all the guns he owned, some of which had to be located.

According to USA Today, he will be eligible for parole after 25 years. Masterson’s lawyers said they plan to appeal the conviction.

On May 31, a jury of seven women and five men found Masterson guilty of raping two women in his Los Angeles home in 2003. The jury could not reach a unanimous verdict on a third count – an allegation that Masterson also raped a long-time girlfriend.

Masterson’s lawyer had told the judge before the sentencing that the actor “has lived an exemplary life. He has been an extraordinary father, husband, brother, son, co-worker and community servant”.

The case drew attention in part because Masterson met the women through the Church of Scientology, and his accusers said the organisation discouraged them from contacting law enforcement.

Masterson’s wife of 12 years, American actress Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce after the sentencing, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split in court documents obtained by People. The American lifestyle magazine also reported that Masterson gave Phillips, 43, full legal and physical custody of their nine-year-old daughter Fianna.