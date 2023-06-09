Aaron Aziz considers legal action against fat-shaming jibes

Malaysia-based Singaporean actor Aaron Aziz questioned why he was subjected to the abuse..

Malaysia-based Singaporean actor Aaron Aziz and his wife are considering legal action against an online portal for fat-shaming him.

The portal recently shared a post of the 47-year-old actor and called him fat, reported the Malay Mail.

The offending post has since been removed, but Aaron’s manager-wife and fashion entrepreneur Diyana Halik, 41, shared a screenshot of it on her Instagram page and asked her social media followers if they can recommend lawyers to her.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, she pointed out that her husband has been belittled “for months”.

“I think it’s good for my husband that he didn’t do anything all these while. He didn’t sue the people who insulted him. He said no, just pray. Positive vibe,” she wrote in a mix of Malay and English.

But this time, she said: “My husband can’t be oppressed any more, I can’t take this body shamming no more.”

On his part, Aaron also questioned why he was subjected to the abuse.

In an Instagram post written in Malay, Aaron said: “What did I do wrong? I am only human.

“Will you all be happy when I have depression or even worse? I am tired... please leave me alone,” his post on Thursday said.





The popular actor has 3.3 million followers on Instagram, while Diyana has more than 500,000 followers.

His latest post garnered more than 15,000 likes so far, with hundreds of messages of support for the actor.

One user, @norlela.ngalim, urged the actor to go about his own business, saying Aaron should “eat durians with family, (as) they (his detractors) will get heartache to see others happy”.

Another user who goes by @queenizmz said Aaron should learn from other celebrities who ignore such criticism and keep their cool.

In March, the actor’s weight was in the spotlight after he was dropped from Malaysian director Syamsul Yusof’s latest production, The Original Gangster.

The director told Malaysian media that Aaron was dropped from his action film due to concerns over his “age, weight and health”.

He said he also did not want Aaron to risk any injuries on set.

But Aaron, who said he had taken multiple injections at Syamsul’s request to prepare for the role, was clearly bitter about the decision.

He let out his disappointment in an Instagram video, saying: “You (Syamsul) come to my house nicely when you need something, but throw me aside like rubbish when I’m not needed.”