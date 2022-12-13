Actor Desmond Tan gets robbed while on a train in Italy, loses laptop and cash

Singaporean actor Desmond Tan has had his personal belongings stolen while travelling on a train in Italy.

He posted an Instagram story on Monday (Dec 12) to share that his backpack was stolen while he was on a train. It contained cash and his laptop, along with other items.

“Just want to send a reminder to folks who are travelling during this period to be extremely careful,” he posted.

Tan also asked his followers who’ve had a similar experience to share their advice on what he should do when he makes a police report and how he should proceed.

A few hours before the incident, Tan had posted a few photos while visiting the Duomo Di Milano, or Milan Cathedral.

This isn’t the first time Tan has had such rough luck while travelling.

In Mar. 2020, Tan had his phone stolen while on holiday in Bali.

While travelling via his motorbike, he was ambushed by four robbers who were on two motorbikes themselves.

One of the men grabbed Tan's phone and fled.

The actor said he sped up to give chase but his friend stopped him from taking things further.