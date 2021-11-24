Actor Desmond Tan 'very happy' about Rebecca Lim's engagement

Desmond Tan and Rebecca Lim used to be firm friends, but a rift had come between them about five to six years ago.

SINGAPORE - Actor Desmond Tan, who used to be best friends with actress Rebecca Lim, was "very happy" for her when he heard the news of her engagement.

Lim 35, had posted photos on Instagram on Monday (Nov 15) of an elaborate proposal from a mystery man whom she had been quietly dating for less than a year.

In an interview in Chinese newspaper Lianhe Wanbao on Thursday (Nov 18), Tan, 35, said that he had found out from Instagram and did not even know that she was in a relationship.

"I am very happy for her. Finding someone to spend the rest of your life with is a very difficult task. Especially for us actors, it is even tougher," he said.

However, he had yet to congratulate her online or via text, as he was waiting to do it in person.

While the two of them used to be firm friends, even before they entered show business, a rift had come between them about five to six years ago.

This was due to a misunderstanding, which he touched on without revealing details in an episode of chat show Hear U Out last September (2020). He had said then: "I think I was a bit of an idiot."

In a separate interview with entertainment website 8days.sg, which took place before the engagement news, Tan was asked about marriage and kids.

He has been in a long-term relationship since 2010, but little is known about his partner.

"I never really thought about (marriage) in the past since I'm such a workaholic. But I've been thinking more about it recently and I really hope to have a kid when I'm not too old," he said, adding that "we can't deny our biological clocks".