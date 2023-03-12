Actor Duan Weiming fitted with prosthetic leg

Local actor Duan Weiming, who had his left leg amputated below the knee in September due to diabetes, is learning to walk again.

The 61-year-old was fitted with a prosthetic leg recently and told Chinese-language evening daily Shin Min Daily News: “I felt like I got a new lease of life when I stood up. I was so nervous and excited that I couldn’t sleep all night.”

He said he walked around his house for about 40 minutes and could also go up and down the stairs.

However, he is still learning and adapting to the prosthetic leg, as he has to walk slowly and take note of his balance.

“I have mixed feelings after walking for a while, as the experience was not what I imagined,” he told Shin Min. “It was neither painful nor comfortable... I have to take every step carefully as the walking is unstable.”

He also relied on his wheelchair for support while testing out his artificial limb.

“Maybe I will use crutches to try and maintain my balance,” he said.

He fell from his wheelchair more than one month ago and landed on his buttocks. In addition to the slight pain in the injured area, he also felt slight numbness in both hands.

“The feeling was like taking an anaesthetic injection,” he said, adding that he is looking for treatments.

Duan, who played a coffee stall owner in both seasons of the multilingual Channel 5 hawker drama 128 Circle, said he remains positive.

“I will not use my disability as an excuse and will face it positively,” he said. “I want to continue working and reintegrate into society.”

He added: “I will continue to wear the prosthetic leg and ‘walk’ in it over the few days, as I hope it will really become my leg.”