Actor Eric Tsang, 69, says he did not know the model, 26, he kissed in viral video

Eric Tsang said he was at a caviar-tasting session with friends when he was invited to the woman's birthday celebration.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong actor Eric Tsang has reacted to a viral video of him kissing a woman at her birthday party, saying it was an innocent “birthday kiss” and he did not know her.

Tsang, who is also the general manager of Hong Kong broadcaster TVB, was seen in the clip placing his hand on the woman’s shoulder and blowing out the candles on the cake with her, after which he gave her a peck near the lips.

The woman was later identified by netizens and the media as a 26-year-old Malaysian model known as Lebara.

She posted the video on Friday and wrote: “This year, I blew the candles (with Eric Tsang) as he wished me a happy birthday. My wish this year is for world peace and no hatred.”

Tsang, 69, was asked by the media about the video when he attended the final of Hong Kong reality singing show Stars Academy 2 on Sunday night.

He explained that he was at a caviar-tasting session with a few friends that day when he was invited to Lebara’s birthday celebration, but he claimed he did not know her.

“I gave her a birthday kiss as a form of courtesy after singing the birthday song. Kissing the face is normal and a form of courtesy,” said the father of four.

“I don’t know her, but everyone knows that in the entertainment industry, not everything can be posted online. Maybe she did not know that the attention could be so great.”

Tsang, whose second wife died in 2020, was asked if he would avoid similar scenarios in future.

“Only people with a guilty conscience will do so,” he replied. “I don’t think it is a big deal.”