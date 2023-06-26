Actor Joel Choo to tie the knot with girlfriend of 10 years

Joel Choo posted on Instagram four wedding photos taken by the seaside with his fiancee.

Home-grown actor Joel Choo, who turned 29 on Monday, announced on the same day that he is getting married.

He and his girlfriend met at church and have been dating for 10 years.

Choo posted on Instagram four pre-wedding photos taken by the seaside with his fiancee. He did not identify her in the post, but he told The Straits Times that she recently graduated with a master’s degree in dietetics.

He wrote in the post: “So I just turned 29 today. I guess it’s time to get married soon.

“Thank you for a decade of love and friendship, looking forward to celebrating many more milestones and sweet moments with you. I love you.”

Best known for his leading role as Ah Hock in the Hokkien street opera-themed series Titoudao (2020 and 2023), Choo is the second son of local veteran actor Zhu Houren.

He proposed in December 2022, with Mount Fuji as the backdrop, during a trip with her and his parents. The wedding will take place in December 2023.

In a media release from his agency TCP Artistes, Choo said: “She has been a pillar of support in my life, supporting me in everything that I do and inspiring me to be the best version of myself. I am blessed and excited to be able to embark on this journey of life with my best friend.”

He told ST: “She’s detailed and meticulous in everything that she does. I think that we’re very compatible and she brings out the best in me.

“What I also like about her is the way she interacts with my parents. They’re very close and have an almost friend-like relationship.”

Choo’s elder brother, director Jonathan Choo, tied the knot in December 2021. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, they were able to host only a small wedding.

Their father looks forward to inviting more friends and colleagues to his younger son’s wedding.

Zhu said in a separate phone interview: “Last time, we could invite only 10 people. Now, we can invite 10 times that. I believe many of our old friends and colleagues from the industry would want to witness this.”