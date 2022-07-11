Actor Kim Seon-ho reportedly had shingles due to abortion scandal stress

Kim Seon-ho had been falsely accused in October 2021 by his ex-girlfriend of coercing her into an abortion.

SEOUL - K-drama actor Kim Seon-ho, who was embroiled in a false abortion scandal involving his ex-girlfriend, reportedly developed shingles due to intense stress during his hiatus.

According to the YouTube channel of former entertainment reporter Lee Jin-ho, the stress compromised the actor's immune system, causing shingles, which is a painful rash across one side of the face or body.

The popular star of Start-Up (2020) and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021) had been falsely accused in October 2021 by his ex-girlfriend, Ms Choi Young-ah, of coercing her into an abortion.

Even though he was eventually exonerated by screenshots of text messages between them, his clean-cut reputation and blossoming career took a hit.

There were rumours that he had been rushed to the emergency room of a hospital in the wake of the scandal last year, but the YouTuber refuted those rumours, according to South Korean entertainment news portal Allkpop.

Kim has kept a low profile in the months since the scandal broke, but his return has been highly anticipated.

Tickets to his comeback play Touching The Void, which opened last Friday (July 8) in Seoul and will run until Sept 18, are sold out.

The play is based on the real-life story of two British mountaineers who defied death on the summit of Siula Grande in the Peruvian Andes.