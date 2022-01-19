Actor Lawrence Wong plans to give $3,000 hongbao to each staff member

Actor Lawrence Wong (right) in a scene from Reunion Dinner, which also stars Cya Liu (left), Mark Lee and Xiang Yun.

If you happen to work for local actor Lawrence Wong, you could be in for a nice, juicy hongbao this Chinese New Year.

The 33-year-old revealed as much in a recent #JustSwipeLah episode alongside actress Xiang Yun and comedian Dasa Dharamahsena, where they discussed their recently released film Reunion Dinner.

The conversation revolved around Chinese New Year and hongbao, and Xiang Yun said she would prepare $5, $10, or $20 for each red packet to be handed out.

When it came to Wong, he disclosed that he had more extravagant plans: "This year, I might have earned a little more. Maybe each person (staff member) can get $3,000?"

Host Juin Teh and Das were duly impressed, and quipped that they wished to work for him, while Xiang Yun agreed with Lawrence's thinking.

"Yes, when you earn more, it means everyone worked hard alongside you," she said.

Wong’s generosity led to some friendly teasing from his celebrity colleagues at a press conference for Reunion Dinner on Jan 18.

Co-star Mark Lee joked: "Lawrence bought rice balls from a convenience store just now. I just want to say, don't wear a hat that's too big for your head. Give such big hongbao until he has to eat from a convenience store."

For Das, he revealed on the show that hongbao this year would be more of a lucky-draw affair for him.

"My boss prepared 10 red packets for us to pick. If you're very huat that year, you would get $500, while the unlucky one would get $2 – of another country's currency,” he said jokingly.