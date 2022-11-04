Actor Ryan Reynolds trolls pal Nick Cannon, whose 11th child is on the way

American actor Ryan Reynolds trolled his friend, television personality Nick Cannon (both above in a screengrab), who will become a father for the 11th time.

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds, well-known for being as quick with witty quips as the titular anti-hero he plays in the Deadpool movies (2016 to present), has struck again.

This time, he is trolling his friend, American television personality Nick Cannon.

In response to a tweet by media outlet People announcing that Cannon, 42, was expecting his 11th child, Reynolds, 46, said: “We’re going to need a bigger bottle.”

The bottle refers either to a baby bottle or Reynolds' own Aviation Gin, as he and Cannon starred in an advertisement for the spirit on Father’s Day in June.

In the commercial, Cannon mixes up a cocktail called The Vasectomy, which Reynolds samples. In response to Reynolds’ comment about having three children of his own with American actress Blake Lively, Cannon mentions that he has eight, causing the former to do a spit-take.

Cannon went on to welcome his ninth child, a son, in late June; followed by a daughter in September.

The two children were born to different mothers – models Bre Tiesi and Lanisha Cole.

The mum of Cannon’s 11th child is model Alyssa Scott. The pair previously welcomed son Zen in June 2021. However, the baby died of brain cancer at just five months old.

Scott announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Oct 26, but confirmed that Cannon was the father only on Thursday with a series of maternity photos featuring the couple.

Reynolds himself is expecting his fourth child with Lively. The couple have three daughters aged eight, six and three.