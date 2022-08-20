Actor Terence Cao turns live-streamer to sell seafood and luxury goods

From grouper to Givenchy, prawns to Prada and clams to Coach, Terence Cao is covering the spectrum when it comes to his weekly live-stream sales on Facebook.

Strange bedfellows perhaps, but he believes it is a winning formula that serves both the broad and niche markets, straddling necessity and luxury.

Since May, the 54-year-old actor has been shilling Chanel and Hermes bags, as well as diamonds, twice a week, as part of an exclusive partnership between his live e-commerce company Sibay Shiok and luxury retailer Lovelotsluxury.

This collaboration took Cao and actress Dawn Yeoh, a co-founder of Sibay Shiok, to Florence, Milan and Paris in end-July.

For three weeks, amid Europe's summer sale season, they live-streamed from the boutiques and outlets of Prada, Burberry, Givenchy, Coach, Dolce & Gabbana and Versace.

Before that, in the middle of July, Cao got down and dirty to hawk seafood, in a tie-up with Malaysian seafood wholesaler GM Seafood Wholesale Supply.

He would travel to its Johor Bahru premises every other day to present the freshest catch of the day. The goods are delivered to Singapore within 24 hours, at prices comparable with those at Singapore's wet markets.

Some may view his latest foray as a step-down for a veteran celebrity, but Cao embraces his new image as a freelance fishmonger.

He told The Straits Times: "I take pride that Sibay Shiok is doing something that serves needs. It's not easy work, it's smelly and fishy. But as actors, when we take on all sorts of roles, we have to be ready to put our egos aside.

"Singaporeans are all-time seafood lovers. The response has been crazy and good catches get snapped up in minutes - not because we're good, but because it's a necessity for people to put fish, prawn and sotong on the table."

Before setting up Sibay Shiok in February last year, Cao played supporting roles in the 2019 Channel 8 drama Old Is Gold and the 2020 remake of classic local drama The Little Nyonya.

His last acting gig was a small part in the second season of Channel 5 series 128 Circle (2022).

He says it has been "pretty tough" turning down "old friends" - directors and executive producers - who offer him acting work, and they are often left dumbfounded when he tells them live streaming has "taken over" his life.

The business started as a pandemic-era side hustle, an online shopping site selling food items and beauty products. When sales went south, he pivoted to the fast-growing industry of live streaming.

For three weeks, Cao live-streamed from the boutiques and outlets in Europe. PHOTO: LOVELOTSLIVE/INSTAGRAM

"Acting has always been my bread and butter. It paid for everything in my life, but that's not something I think of every day now," Cao said.

"Yet, acting and live streaming are no different when it comes to how we make our money - entertaining people and engaging and serving the fans and followers.

"When more people are receptive towards you, you make more money. When you are less popular, you work harder."

Sibay Shiok has 38,000 followers on Facebook and Cao would divulge only that its run rate is in a "healthy" five-figure range.

And how profitable has this side hustle been for him personally?

The bachelor said: "It hasn't changed my lifestyle. I don't own an extra Rolex; I don't have a car to my name now, but it's enough to pay my bills."

In a separate interview, Yeoh, 36, said modestly that she "can survive" on the amount she makes, and it helps her "weather through inflation".

Both also relish that selling seafood allows them to come up with charitable initiatives to help the needy.

During one of the live streams, they encouraged viewers from Singapore and Malaysia to buy fish to donate to orphanages, old folks' homes and rehabilitation centres in Johor Bahru. Eventually, 1,500kg of seafood was purchased and distributed to 24 beneficiaries.

Yeo and Cao relish the fact that selling seafood allows them to come up with charitable initiatives to help the needy. PHOTO: COURTESY OF TERENCE CAO

This is why another Sibay Shiok co-founder, Edwin Goh, who broke into show business with lead roles in Fighting Spiders (2009) and On The Fringe (2011), feels it is "more fulfilling than just a side hustle".

The 28-year-old Mediacorp actor said: "It does give me some income, but the experience is worth much more. Acting has been my only job since I was a kid, so selling fish was pretty unreal."

Yeoh, who misses acting as it remains her passion, is thankful Cao has taken on the lion's share of responsibilities.

"If not for Covid-19, this idea wouldn't have popped up, Terence wouldn't have asked us to work with him and we wouldn't have had to push ourselves out of our comfort zones," she said.

"In order for this business to flourish, we need to put in effort and time and be devoted and dedicated to it. We can't just open a platform and leave it there.

"When Sibay Shiok achieves a certain level of stability, only then can we return to acting proper."

Cao, who hopes that "won't take too long", said: "I totally enjoy going on this path, but it's also tiring and intense."