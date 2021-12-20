Actor Zhu Houren invites only 10 friends to elder son's wedding due to Covid-19 curbs

A family photo of Zhu Houren, his wife Vera Hanitijo and their younger son, actor Joel Choo, with the newly-weds.

Who would veteran actor Zhu Houren invite to his elder son's wedding banquet if he could invite only 10 people?

The answer was out on Saturday (Dec 18) when his son, director Jonathan Choo, held a lunch banquet at Grand Hyatt Singapore.

Zhu posted on social media several photos of the wedding, including the tea ceremony and marriage registration at the hotel. There was also a family photo of Zhu, his wife Vera Hanitijo and their younger son, actor Joel Choo, with the newly-weds.

According to Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao, Jonathan Choo and his bride Violet, who is not from the entertainment industry, have known each other from church for several years. They began dating after he returned from Britain after graduation.

Zhu, 66, wrote in the post that he could not invite many friends and relatives due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Among the 10 guests he invited were actor Chew Chor Meng and his wife; actress Aileen Tan and her husband, director Gerald Lee; as well as veteran actors Richard Low and Vincent Tee.

"Chor Meng is an old friend, while Aileen and Gerald watched both my sons grow up," Zhu explained to Zaobao.

"Vincent has helped my son by acting in several short films directed by him. As for Richard, fate has often brought us together and his son also knows Jonathan."

Also invited were Clover Films' managing director Lim Teck; Tan's elder sister as well as the wedding solemniser and his wife.

Zhu has worked several times with Lim, including for the upcoming Chinese New Year movie Reunion Dinner. Lim is the movie's producer and the movie also features Zhu and his younger son Joel.

Tan's sister used to work in Zhu's production company.

"I have many friends and would have liked to invite others such as Xiang Yun, Wang Yuqing, Zheng Geping and Hong Huifang, but the plan was disrupted by the pandemic," Zhu said.

There were only about 100 guests at the banquet. Zhu said there were no performers, with the newly-weds themselves doubling up as emcees.

Zhu said the newly-weds will be spending their honeymoon in Singapore - at Marina Bay Sands and a five-star hotel at Sentosa.