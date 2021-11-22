Actress Barbie Hsu and husband Wang Xiaofei to split, court to divide assets worth $46.6m

Barbie Hsu and Mr Wang have reportedly reached an understanding on arrangements for spending time with their two children.

SINGAPORE - Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu has filed for divorce from Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei after more than 10 years of marriage.

The two released a statement to the media on Monday (Nov 22) through their lawyers which said: “After serious and careful consideration, Mr Wang and Ms Hsu have decided to divorce amicably and have begun related legal proceedings.”

It added: “Mr Wang and Ms Hsu had the joy of meeting and knowing each other and spent a wonderful time together. Even as they separate now, they are thankful for what they have given each other. In the past, they walked as spouses. In the future, they will be parents and friends. They will continue to raise their children together and give them all their love and support.”

The statement comes after an exclusive report by Taiwanese magazine Mirror Media, revealed that Hsu, 45, filed for divorce at the family court of Taiwan Taipei District Court in early November. The two asked to divide assets of around NT$950 million (S$46.6 million), including NT$600 million in property for Hsu and Mr Wang's S Hotel in Taipei (worth NT$350 million).

There were rumours of a split in June this year (2021), after Mr Wang seemingly called the Taiwanese “a bunch of traitors” on Weibo following two confirmed Covid-19 cases on a flight from the island to the Chinese city of Xiamen. When contacted for comment, Hsu dropped the bombshell that she was in the process of divorcing Mr Wang.

Mr Wang later apologised for his post. Hsu's mother denied there was a divorce, saying it was a lover's spat blown out of proportion.

The two have been largely separated since the beginning of the pandemic as Mr Wang is based in China for work while Hsu and their two children reside in Taipei.

Hsu, known for classic idol dramas like Meteor Garden (2001), met Mr Wang in 2010 and married him that same year after a whirlwind romance. The two held a lavish wedding in the Chinese coastal city of Sanya the following March.

Mr Wang was known then as one of the Four Young Masters of Beijing - a term used to refer to the sons of four famous entrepreneurs in the city. Mr Wang's mother Zhang Lan is a successful restaurateur who founded the high-end South Beauty chain of eateries.

The couple have a daughter born in 2014 and a son born in 2016.