Actress Chen Liping meets up with The Samsui Women star Zeng Huifen

Actress Chen Liping (left) and Zeng Huifen holding cups with the Chinese words for "enjoying life", on March 8, 2022.

Home-grown actress Chen Liping turned back time for many on Tuesday (March 8) when she posted on social media photos with former actress Zeng Huifen.

Chen, 56, stated the location as Singapore, indicating that Zeng, who is living in the United States, was back in Singapore recently.

The two seemed to be in good spirits in the photos and a video, with both of them holding cups with the Chinese words for "enjoying life".

Chen also posted the photo of a card, which said: "A true friend is like the scenery of a lifetime. We may be busy while caring about each other at the same time.

"However, we won't think about each other intentionally, as we have never forgotten each other."

Her post has delighted both fans and other celebrities, with actors Chew Chor Meng and Ben Yeo, actresses Aileen Tan and Ya Hui, as well as former actress Carole Lin commenting.

Actress Pan Lingling wrote, "Hello, my idol", while actress Priscelia Chan called both Chen and Zeng her "goddesses".

Zeng, 60, was one of the leading actresses of local television in the 1980s. She is widely remembered for her role as the hardy construction worker Ah Gui in the historical drama The Samsui Women (1986).

She and Chen have appeared together in series such as Airforce (1988) and I Do (1987).

Zeng left the entertainment industry after marriage in the 1990s and moved to the US with her husband for his work. The couple have a son and a daughter.

She told local media in 2019 while attending her godfather Bai Yan's funeral that she still loved acting, but chose to focus on her family.