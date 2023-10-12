Actress Gong Hyo-jin, singer Kevin Oh mark first wedding anniversary with couple photos

Kevin Oh posted a photo with Gong Hyo-jin on Instagram on Oct 11, 2023.

SEOUL – It was the photo fans of South Korean actress Gong Hyo-jin have been waiting for.

A year after her marriage to Korean-American singer Kevin Oh, the couple finally shared photos of them marking their first wedding anniversary on Wednesday.

“It’s such a pity that time passes so fast these days,” Gong, 43, wrote in Korean on Instagram.

Known for her roles in romantic dramas such as Master’s Sun (2013), It’s Okay, That’s Love (2014) and When The Camellia Blooms (2019), Gong also shared a photo of several floral baskets on Instagram Stories, thanking fans who congratulated her on the lovebirds’ special day.

Oh, 33, shared two photos of them in Montauk, New York, where they held their wedding in October 2022.

He wrote: “One year ago in Montauk, happy one year.”

His celebrity pal, Alexander Lee of K-pop boy band U-Kiss, commented, “The hopes of modern people”, and used the hashtags #LeadByExample, #hope and #love.

The couple confirmed their relationship in April 2022, days after Gong reportedly caught the bridal bouquet at A-list celebrity couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin’s wedding in March 2022.