Actress Jeanette Aw finds ‘beautiful’ home for her trophies

Award-winning actress Jeanette Aw has given her social media followers a glimpse of where she displays her trophies at home.

“Home reno finally coming to an end,” the 44-year-old wrote on social media on Dec 11, sharing two photos of herself with the trophies. One of her favourite corners was the “proper beautiful home for these trophies”, she said.

Named one of the “Seven Princesses of Mediacorp” in 2006, Aw has snagged almost 30 local acting and popularity awards so far.

These accolades include Star Awards for Most Popular Newcomer in 2002 and Best Actress for The Dream Makers II in 2016. She has also scooped up 10 trophies for the Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes at the Star Awards.

The celebrated actress, known for her roles in popular TV series such as Holland V (2003) and The Little Nyonya (2008 to 2009), is starring in the Channel 5 drama Come Closer. She is returning to host the second season of baking contest Creme De La Creme, scheduled to air in 2024.

The multi-hyphenate artiste is also the founder of production company Picturesque Films, a filmmaker, a baker and a published author.

She will be taking her patisserie brand Once Upon A Time to Japan in January, with pop-up booths in the department stores of three Japanese cities – Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya.

On Dec 11, when a follower asked Aw what would happen if she wins culinary awards, she replied: “Then I think it’ll be time for another reno.”