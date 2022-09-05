 Actress Park Eun-bin overwhelmed with gifts on 30th birthday, Latest TV News - The New Paper
Actress Park Eun-bin overwhelmed with gifts on 30th birthday

The Extraordinary Attorney Woo star has seen her popularity skyrocket.PHOTOS: EUNBINING0904/INSTAGRAM, NETFLIX
Sep 05, 2022 05:52 pm

SEOUL - K-drama actress Park Eun-bin, who turned 30 on Sunday, celebrated her milestone birthday in a sea of presents.

In the series of photos she shared on Instagram, she is seen wearing a tiara and surrounded by wrapped boxes, giant bouquets and stuffed toys that covered the floor.

“Thanks to all of your love, I was happy yesterday, and I was really, really happy today as well. Thanks to you, it seem like I’ll be happy tomorrow as well,” she wrote in the caption in Korean, which was translated by entertainment portal Soompi.

The Extraordinary Attorney Woo star has seen her popularity skyrocket as the recent K-drama became a sleeper hit in South Korea as well as on Netflix.

Her portrayal of an adorable lawyer on the autism spectrum made the series the seventh highest rated drama in South Korean cable television history and topped Netflix charts in the region.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 박은빈 (@eunbining0904)

