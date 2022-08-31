Actress Sheila Sim is expecting a second child

Home-grown model-actress Sheila Sim shared a photo on social media showing her family and a picture of an ultrasound.

Baby No. 2 is on the way for home-grown model-actress Sheila Sim.

The 38-yer-old shared the good news on social media on Wednesday (Aug 31).

She wrote: "We are overjoyed to announce that our family is about to grow by another two feet."

She shared a photo of her family of three on a bed, with a wooden board placed near it.

There was a photo of an ultrasound scan on the board together with the line, "This is our happily ever after".

Sim is married to bank executive Deon Woo, 41, and they have a daughter, Layla, who turns two in September.

Sim added in the post: "Parenthood's been such an amazing journey, we are so blessed to experience it all over again."

The actress, who has starred in local television series such as Live Your Dreams (2021) and How Are You? (2019, 2020), told news portal 8World that she has just passed the first trimester and does not know the baby's gender.

Her expected due date is on March 2 and she plans to opt for a Caesarean section again.

She said the pregnancy was planned and added that she is likely to stop at two.