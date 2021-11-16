Actress Vivian Lai breaks silence on social media after her husband was charged

SINGAPORE - Actress-television host Vivian Lai has broken her silence on social media after her husband was charged in court on Friday (Nov 12).

Her husband Alain Ong, former chief executive of beverage company Pokka International, faced three charges under the Companies Act.

Ong, who was also a director in Pokka International and Pokka Corporation (Singapore), allegedly had partial beneficial ownership of drinks company Asian Story Corporation (ASC) and failed to disclose his interest to the two Pokka entities on three occasions when they and ASC entered into transactions.

Lai, who used to appear in Pokka advertisements, on Sunday posted two photos of herself on social media and wrote in Chinese: "Life is a process and not an end. Bitterness and sweetness come from the outside world, while the taste of happiness comes from the heart.

"Learn to be grateful, learn to be satisfied, and I am grateful to the people around me. There are no rainy days as long as the heart is sunny. Happy Sunday."

Several of her celebrity pals have left words of encouragement in the comment sections, including Zoe Tay, Julie Tan and He Yongfang.

Lai, 44, recently appeared in TV series Soul Old Yet So Young and The Heartland Hero.