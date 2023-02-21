Actress Ya Hui leaves Mediacorp after 15 years

Home-grown actress Ya Hui has announced on social media that she is leaving broadcaster Mediacorp after 15 years.

Kicking off her Instagram and Facebook posts with part of the lyrics from the theme song of local talent contest Star Search, the 35-year-old wrote in English: “15 years. From a girl chasing her childhood dream to where she is today, it wasn’t a smooth-sailing journey, but definitely an incredible one.”

Ya Hui, born Koh Yah Hwee, joined Mediacorp after taking part in Star Search in 2007. She was one of the top six finalists and won the Ms Telegenic award.

“Every role that I’ve played has enriched my personal life in more ways that I can imagine,” she continued.

“This passion has never once faded, and I want to continue working on my craft, hoping each and every one of you can connect with the characters that I’ll be portraying.”

She admitted that it was not an easy decision to leave her comfort zone, as there were many things to consider.

“So, with a heart full of excitement and nervousness, it is time to step out to explore new possibilities to grow and challenge myself.”

She added in Chinese: “Bidding farewell to Mediacorp is not the end point of my career, but another starting point. There are many unknowns in the future, but it is also full of infinite possibilities.”

The Celebrity Agency, Mediacorp’s talent management arm, also announced Ya Hui’s exit on Instagram, disclosing that her last day is on Feb 28.

She starred in television shows such as dialect series How Are You? (2019 to 2020), mystery drama CTRL (2021) and family drama Home Again (2022).

She has won the Top 10 Most Popular Female Artiste trophy at the annual awards ceremony Star Awards six times, with her most recent win in 2022.