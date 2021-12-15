Allan Wu’s daughter gets Student Of The Year for topping class

Allan Wu’s 17-year-old daughter Sage has made no secret of her lofty dreams of attending Ivy league school Stanford.

And she’s taken one more leap towards that goal by topping her class and being awarded Student of the Year in the International Baccalaureate (IB) programme at SJI International School.

Sage recently completed her first year at the school, which she has attended together with her 15-year-old brother Jonas since she was in pre-school.

Singapore-based Chinese-American actor-host Allan Wu, a self-professed Tiger Dad, took to Instagram to congratulate his daughter on her fine achievement: "Huge congrats to you, Sage, on being awarded Student of the Year for the top student in your class!” wrote Allan. "Your hard work and determination are paying off — and you never cease to amaze me with all that you continue to accomplish."

"It has been such a joy watching you grow up for this proud father so keep putting in the work because this is only the beginning of many more amazing things to come for you!” he added.

PHOTO: WULANDER/INSTAGRAM

Getting into Stanford in California won’t be easy – it has an acceptance rate of 4-5% – but Sage, who also excels in sports and art, is certainly in good stead to get there.

Sage and Jonas are Allan's kids from his marriage to former actress Wong Lilin. The couple divorced in 2013.