Apple Hong takes up Singapore citizenship

Actress Apple Hong posted a photo on social media of herself attending the citizenship ceremony.

Malaysia-born actress Apple Hong has taken up Singapore citizenship.

On Sunday, the 44-year-old posted on social media several photos and a video of her citizenship ceremony, as she wrote: “18th December 2022, a special day to remember to mark my new identity new life journey.”

Hong, who was born in Kuala Lumpur and studied in Johor Bahru, was seen in one photo with her citizenship certificate at the Tanjong Pagar GRC & Radin Mas SMC Citizenship Ceremony.

She was seen in another photo receiving the certificate from Ms Joan Pereira, a Member of Parliament for Tanjong Pagar Group Representation Constituency.

The actress also posted a video clip of part of the ceremony and a buffet table filled with local delights such as putu mayam and muah chee.

She was congratulated on social media by several of her celebrity pals such as television host Lee Teng, actor-producer Zheng Geping and actress Cynthia Koh.

Hong had announced on social media in July that she had become a Singapore citizen, posting two photos of herself with the pink identity card.

The first runner-up in the Malaysian edition of Star Search 1999, she has been a Singapore permanent resident for several years, Shin Min Daily News reported in July.

Hong married her long-time boyfriend, who is not in the entertainment industry, in 2017 and applied to be a Singapore citizen in 2021.