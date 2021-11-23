Barbie Hsu and hubby to divorce, court to divide $46m assets

Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu has filed for divorce from Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei after more than 10 years of marriage.

The two released a statement on Monday that said: “After serious and careful consideration, Mr Wang and Hsu have decided to divorce amicably and have begun legal proceedings.”

It added: “Mr Wang and Hsu had the joy of meeting and knowing each other and spent a wonderful time together. Even as they separate now, they are thankful for what they have given each other.

“In the past, they walked as spouses. In the future, they will be parents and friends.”

The statement comes after Taiwanese magazine Mirror Media reported that Hsu, 45, had filed for divorce at the family court of Taiwan Taipei District Court earlier this month.

The two asked to divide assets of around NT$950 million (S$46.6 million), including NT$600 million in property for Hsu and Mr Wang’s S Hotel in Taipei (worth NT$350 million).

Hsu and Mr Wang, 40, have reportedly reached an understanding on asset division and arrangements for spending time with their six-year-old daughter and son aged four.

The couple famously decided to get married after just five dates. The split is said to be over different values, living apart – she is based in Taipei while he frequently travels to China – and Mr Wang posting political comments criticising Taiwan.