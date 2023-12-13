Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Andre Braugher dies at 61
Emmy Award-winning American actor Andre Braugher played the stoic Captain Ray Holt on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, a comedy series that aired from 2013 to 2021.
For his role, he received four Emmy nominations. Braugher won two Critics Choice Awards for best supporting actor in a comedy series for his role as the openly-gay cop.
Braugher died on Dec 11, following a brief illness. He was 61.
His death was confirmed by his publicist Jennifer Allen. She did not elaborate.
Braugher played Frank Pembleton on Homicide. His role as a Baltimore homicide detective won him an Emmy in 1998.
Andre Keith Braugher was born on July 1 to a heavy-equipment operator father and United States Postal Service worker mother. He went to St Ignatius College Prep and earned a scholarship to Stanford University, majoring in maths.
Braugher went on to obtain a Master of Fine Arts from the Juilliard School.
Among his first professional acting roles was in 1989 Oscar winner Glory, alongside a asar-studded cast that included Matthew Broderick, Morgan Freeman and Denzel Washington.
Braugher is survived by his mother, actress wife Ami Brabson, three sons and brother.
