Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Andre Braugher dies at 61

Emmy Award-winning American actor Andre Braugher played the stoic Captain Ray Holt on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, a comedy series that aired from 2013 to 2021.

For his role, he received four Emmy nominations. Braugher won two Critics Choice Awards for best supporting actor in a comedy series for his role as the openly-gay cop.

Braugher died on Dec 11, following a brief illness. He was 61.

His death was confirmed by his publicist Jennifer Allen. She did not elaborate.

Braugher played Frank Pembleton on Homicide. His role as a Baltimore homicide detective won him an Emmy in 1998.

Andre Keith Braugher was born on July 1 to a heavy-equipment operator father and United States Postal Service worker mother. He went to St Ignatius College Prep and earned a scholarship to Stanford University, majoring in maths.

Braugher went on to obtain a Master of Fine Arts from the Juilliard School.

Among his first professional acting roles was in 1989 Oscar winner Glory, alongside a asar-studded cast that included Matthew Broderick, Morgan Freeman and Denzel Washington.

Braugher is survived by his mother, actress wife Ami Brabson, three sons and brother.