Cast of South Korean variety series Running Man seen filming in Singapore

Kim Jong-kook from popular South Korean variety series Running Man takes a wefie with fans at Lau Pa Sat.PHOTO: SPARTACECOUPLE/INSTAGRAM
Joanne Soh
Nov 05, 2023 07:58 pm

Imagine eating satay at Lau Pa Sat and suddenly becoming an extra in Running Man (2010 to present), the popular South Korean variety series.

That happened to diners on Saturday evening when the cast members – Yoo Jae-seok, Ha Ha, Ji Seok-jin, Kim Jong-kook, Song Ji-hyo and Yang Se-chan – filmed scenes at the Raffles Quay hawker centre.

Many followers of the television series spotted the members and cheered them on at the open-air Satay Street.

At one point, Kim and Ji took wefies with fans. The cast also waved goodbye and bowed to the crowd after filming.

Lau Pa Sat was one of several local attractions that they visited over the weekend.

Ji Seok-jin from popular South Korean variety series Running Man takes a wefie with fans at Lau Pa Sat. PHOTO: SPARTACECOUPLE/INSTAGRAM

According to videos shared on RunningMan_Stan, an Instagram account created by the show’s Indonesian fans, the cast also went to Mandai Bird Paradise, Night Safari and Kampong Glam.

Notably missing in action was South Korean actress Jeon So-min, who left the show on Oct 30 after six years.

The cast of Running Man held fan meets here in 2013 and 2014, but this is the first time the show has filmed in Singapore.

TV seriesSouth KoreaCelebritiesSingapore