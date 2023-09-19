Celebrity couple Hong Ling and Nick Teo to hold a private wedding on Dec 15

Local celebrity couple Hong Ling and Nick Teo are tying the knot in December after being together for about eight years.

They posted on social media on Tuesday a pre-wedding photo taken in Jeju, South Korea, earlier in 2023. They wrote: “Hand in hand, we can conquer anything. Three more months to become a married couple.”

The Celebrity Agency, Mediacorp’s artiste management arm, shared two more of their pre-wedding photos on Instagram, writing: “Wedding bells are ringing. Our gorgeous pair (are) getting married and here you go – sneak peeks to first-hand wedding photos taken overseas. Congrats to the lovely couple!”

Teo, 34, and Hong, 29, met on the set of long-form drama 118 (2014 to 2015) and got engaged in August 2022.

They told news portal 8World in an interview that their big day will take place on Dec 15. They said there is no special significance to the date, as both of them “just wanted to get married this year”.

The pair chose December in the hope of having more time to prepare for the wedding. However, there is “little progress” as they have only sent out the invitations, with more than half of the guests comprising those from the entertainment industry.

“We invited artiste friends and colleagues whom we are familiar with, that is, those whom we go out with in private,” Teo told 8World. “We are sorry to those who were not invited, as the venue cannot accommodate so many people.”

There will be more than 20 tables at the banquet, but the couple are not disclosing the location as it will be a private event.

“This hotel gave us a few dates, and we made the confirmation after choosing the date,” he said.

Hong’s mother is Thai, and her relatives and friends in Thailand will fly to Singapore to attend the wedding, which will be hosted by radio deejay Jeff Goh. The couple will hold the tea ceremony and marriage registration at the hotel.

Teo also said they are considering either Switzerland or Africa for their honeymoon in April or May 2024 as they have new dramas to film at the end of 2023. Hong is starring in the new Channel 8 drama All That Glitters, while Teo recently appeared in the action series Shero (2023).

The couple also plan to look for a love nest after their wedding. Hong is now living in a condominium unit, while Teo is living with his parents.