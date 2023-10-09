Cheryl Yang celebrates husband’s birthday with uni sushi ‘cake’

TAIPEI – Taiwanese actress Cheryl Yang, 45, has shown that one can make a birthday “cake” with sushi.

She shared on social media photos of her celebrating her husband Ben Chen’s birthday on Sunday.

The couple enjoyed Japanese cuisine for the occasion. Her menu included a “cake” made from six pieces of uni sushi, with a “candle” in the middle.

“Happy birthday,” Yang wrote, tagging Mr Chen in the post. “Wishing you peace of mind, and may all your wishes come true.”

She took three photos with Mr Chen, who is in his mid-40s. Both of them smiled warmly in one photo, while she posed with funny expressions in the next two photos.

Yang rose to prominence when she acted in the television serial My Queen with actor Ethan Juan in 2009.

She tied the knot with Mr Chen in December 2018 after they dated for about three years.

The Taiwanese-American businessman has kept a low profile after their marriage and is seldom seen with his wife in public.

However, the couple shared several photos in August while endorsing a jewellery brand for Qixi Festival, more popularly known as Chinese Valentine’s Day.

He said in that post that his heart was stolen by his wife the day he met her.

Yang also gave a glimpse of her married life when she was on Taiwanese TV host Dee Hsu’s talk show Dee Girls Talk in September. Yang said she and Mr Chen keep their relationship fresh by kissing every day.

Her acting career has reached another peak with the Netflix mystery drama Light The Night (2021 to 2022).