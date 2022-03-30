Chris Rock ticket sales surge after Will Smith's Oscar slap

Chris Rock backstage at the Oscars on March 27, 2022.

Ticket sales for Chris Rock's comedy tour have surged, according to ticket reseller TickPick, after the comedian's slapping by actor Will Smith on the Oscars stage drew global attention.

Tour ticket prices now cost a minimum of US$341 (S$462) on TickPick, up from a minimum of US$46 per ticket on March 18, Variety magazine reported.

Rock currently has 38 dates scheduled for the tour, hitting cities such as Las Vegas, Denver, Oakland, Seattle, New York, Chicago and Toronto.

The episode on Sunday (March 27) unfolded after Rock, 57, joked about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

The 50-year-old actress has spoken openly about her struggle with alopecia, a long-term chronic inflammatory condition which affects hair follicles and leads to hair loss.

Smith, 53, has apologised for the incident.

The Academy said in a statement that it has started "a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our bylaws, standards of conduct and California law".