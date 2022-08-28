Christopher Lee's Dishing With Chris Lee wins at ContentAsia Awards

The series features Christopher Lee (second from left), who grew up in a kampung, cooking with guests in a rustic setting.

Actor Christopher Lee's nostalgic kampung cooking show Dishing With Chris Lee took home the award for Best Factual Entertainment Programme For a Single Market In Asia at the regional ContentAsia Awards on Friday (Aug 26) night.

The eight-episode Mediacorp series features Lee, who grew up in a kampung, cooking with guests in a rustic setting.

Among the guests are actors Li Nanxing and Brandon Wong, singers Cavin Soh and JJ Lin, Lee's wife Fann Wong and even Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing.

The series beat nominees which included two other Mediacorp programmes, Mahakavi from Vasantham, and Towkay, Take A Break, which was hosted by actress Rebecca Lim. Other contenders were India's Ultimate Warrior and Tell You Law from Malaysia.

The award ceremony was held in Bangkok and organised by ContentAsia, an information platform which offers insights into Asia's content environment.

Other Singapore entries also bagged awards.

Channel 5's English drama This Land Is Mine, starring Pierre Png and Lim, won Best Drama Series/Telefilm Made For A Single Market. It is an adaptation of Walter Woon's novel The Devil's Circle and set in post-World War II Singapore.

Being Together: A Family Portrait (Malaysia), a look at families coping with the pandemic hosted by Danny Yeo, took home Best Factual Programme Made In Asia For A Single Market In Asia.

Best Original Song For An Asian TV Programme Or Movie went to Gonna Rise Up, a song from season two of Channel 5 hawker drama 128 Circle.

Singapore streaming platform Viddsee's Maybe, Marriage won Best Short-form Drama Series for its five-episode series on love and letting go.

The second season of popular Channel 8 talk show Hear U Out, hosted by Quan Yifeng and featuring celebrity guests baring their souls, however, did not win in the Best Asian Talk Show category.

It lost out to Taiwan's Dee's Talk, a new talk show by veteran host Dee Hsu.

The coveted acting awards went to Taiwanese actor Cheng Jen-shuo for You Have To Kill Me and Thai actress Baifern Pimchanok Luevisadpaibul for A Tale Of Ylang Ylang.