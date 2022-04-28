 Dee Hsu opens up about being sexually harassed as a newbie by a famous host, Latest TV News - The New Paper
TV

Dee Hsu opens up about being sexually harassed as a newbie by a famous host

Dee Hsu opens up about being sexually harassed as a newbie by a famous host
Taiwanese TV host Dee Hsu (left) demonstrates on her talk show how she was sexually harassed by a variety show host.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM DEE GIRLS TALKS/YOUTUBE
Suzanne Sng
Apr 28, 2022 09:17 am

TAIPEI - Taiwanese host-actress Dee Hsu has opened up about being sexually harassed when she was a newcomer in the entertainment industry.

She recently revealed on her talk show Dee Girls Talk that an established male host at the time had taken liberties with her. The 43-year-old made her debut in 1994 with her sister Barbie Hsu, 45.

Dee Hsu did not name the culprit but said he had placed his hand around her shoulders and caressed her arms and hands.

He also tucked her under his armpit and allegedly told her that she and her sister, who were a singing duo known as ASOS, would be well taken care of on his show.

She described his unwanted attention as "unceasing".

After that incident, her mother became very vigilant.

A Chinese paparazzi online channel claimed that Li Ronghao (left) was having an affair with Jike Junyi.
Music

Rainie Yang's husband Li Ronghao refutes rumours of affair

Related Stories

Taiwan TV station apologises after mistakenly reporting Chinese attack

Singer A-mei breaks personal record with 12 days of concerts at Taipei Arena

Singer Angela Chang felt 'betrayed' in 2009 fallout with her mother

Dee Hsu said: "No matter what we were recording, our mother would be there the entire time, keeping us company."

More On This Topic
Rapper Nicki Minaj and husband sued, accused of harassing rape victim
More brands dump Chinese pop star Kris Wu after allegations of sexual assault

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

taiwantelevisionactorsCelebrities