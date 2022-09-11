Despite scandal, Kim Seon-ho is named outstanding actor at Seoul International Drama Awards

K-drama actor Kim Seon-ho won the outstanding actor award based solely on the votes of fans.

K-drama actor Kim Seon-ho's popularity has not been affected by the false abortion scandal, and he has won Outstanding Korean Actor at the Seoul International Drama Awards.

The category is based solely on votes from K-drama fans.

The Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021) actor, who was falsely accused last October by his former girlfriend of coercing her into an abortion, had then taken a break, even as his star was rising with the popularity of the series.

He maintained a low profile even after he was subsequently exonerated by screenshots of text messages between them and was dropped from films and television shows, as well as by advertisers.

The 36-year-old resurfaced only in recent months for a play, Touching The Void, which quickly sold out its two-month run.

Kim garnered 53.39 per cent of the votes for outstanding actor in the one-month poll, conducted through voting app Idol Champ in August.

He beat nominees such as actor-singer Park Jae-chan and actor Park Seo-ham, who both appear in Semantic Error (2022), a popular drama in the boys’ love genre.

Blackpink’s Jisoo won for her acting debut in romantic drama Snowdrop (2021 to 2022) with 41.58 per cent of the total votes, overtaking actresses Lee Se-young (The Red Sleeve, 2021) and Son Ye-jin (Thirty-Nine, 2022).

The Seoul International Drama Awards, which started in 2006, is an annual award ceremony that honours television productions from around the world.

This year’s awards have 225 dramas from 39 countries and regions competing, with winners decided by a jury. The award ceremony will be held on Sept 22.