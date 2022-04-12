 Diana Ser's teenage son looks exactly like James Lye, Latest TV News - The New Paper
TV

Diana Ser's teenage son looks exactly like James Lye

Diana Ser's teenage son looks exactly like James Lye
Netizens commented that Diana Ser's son looks like a carbon copy of her husband James Lye.PHOTOS: DIANA SER/INSTAGRAM
Lim Ruey Yan
Apr 12, 2022 07:00 pm

Local television presenter Diana Ser has shared new photos of her children on social media, with netizens commenting that her son, Jake, looks like a carbon copy of her husband, actor-turned-bank executive James Lye.

On Saturday (April 9), Ser shared two photos of herself with Jake, 15, and her two daughters Christy, 13, and Jaymee, 10.

She wrote: "I love them so much."

Many fans wrote in the comment section that her son strongly resembles Lye, who is best known for playing Inspector Mike Chin in the police procedural TV series Triple Nine (1995 to 1999) and the titular superhero role in VR Man (1998).

A netizen commented: "Your son is a splitting image of James", while another wrote: "I thought it was James Lye beside you. Father and son look alike."

Actor Ben Yeo wrote: "Your son looks so like your husband!"

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin will first fly to Los Angeles before heading to Hawaii for their honeymoon.
TV

K-stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin travel to US for honeymoon

Related Stories

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard face off again in US libel trial

Van Ness Wu of F4 fame is relaxed and 'Chill' about his new English album

Britney Spears says she is pregnant

Another netizen noticed that Ser's son was now taller than her, writing: "I see you have to 'look up' to all of them very soon."

Ser, 49, married Lye, 52, in 2004 after a nine-year courtship.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Celebritiessocial media