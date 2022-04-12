Diana Ser's teenage son looks exactly like James Lye

Netizens commented that Diana Ser's son looks like a carbon copy of her husband James Lye.

Local television presenter Diana Ser has shared new photos of her children on social media, with netizens commenting that her son, Jake, looks like a carbon copy of her husband, actor-turned-bank executive James Lye.

On Saturday (April 9), Ser shared two photos of herself with Jake, 15, and her two daughters Christy, 13, and Jaymee, 10.

She wrote: "I love them so much."

Many fans wrote in the comment section that her son strongly resembles Lye, who is best known for playing Inspector Mike Chin in the police procedural TV series Triple Nine (1995 to 1999) and the titular superhero role in VR Man (1998).

A netizen commented: "Your son is a splitting image of James", while another wrote: "I thought it was James Lye beside you. Father and son look alike."

Actor Ben Yeo wrote: "Your son looks so like your husband!"

Another netizen noticed that Ser's son was now taller than her, writing: "I see you have to 'look up' to all of them very soon."

Ser, 49, married Lye, 52, in 2004 after a nine-year courtship.