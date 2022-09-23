 Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Park Eun-bin to meet Singapore fans in November, Latest TV News - The New Paper
TV

Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Park Eun-bin to meet Singapore fans in November

The 30-year-old actress is embarking on an Asian tour to meet fans, starting with Manila on Oct 23.PHOTO: AFP
Yamini Chinnuswamy Correspondent
Sep 23, 2022 01:29 pm

SEOUL – South Korean actress Park Eun-bin, star of hit drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo, will be meetings fans in Singapore soon.

Korean media has reported that the 30-year-old is embarking on an Asian tour, starting with Manila on Oct 23 and followed by Bangkok, Singapore and Tokyo in November.

Further details – such as exact dates, venues and ticket purchase – will be announced later, according to her talent management agency Namoo Actors.

In a statement, the agency said: “As this is the first meeting with her overseas fans, we are preparing to create a page of precious memories. We ask for your... support for the upcoming performances.”

Park – a former child actress who has appeared in other television series such as Hot Stove League (2019) and The Ghost Detective (2018) – met her South Korean fans at a similar meet-up earlier in September.

On Instagram, she described it as an “exciting, joyful and happy occasion” and also posted photos of herself smiling and laughing throughout the session.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo, about the adventures of a brilliant but awkward lawyer with autism, has broken ratings records in South Korea and abroad. In Singapore, it was on Netflix’s top 10 television charts for at least seven weeks.

Viewers have praised its blend of humour and pathos, and even superstar K-pop boyband BTS have declared themselves to be fans.

k-dramaactorsCelebrities