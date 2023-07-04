Former actress Ivy Lee shares photos with 18-year-old twin sons who are now taller than her

Ivy Lee posted a past and present photo with her sons on social media on July 2.

LONDON In her latest photos on Instagram, former Singapore actress Ivy Lee shows how much her twin sons have grown in six years.

The 49-year-old shared two pictures of herself with her sons Nik and Dash, who turned 18 in January.

“2017-2023,” Lee wrote, including the emoji for the flag of the United Kingdom in the caption.

In a photo likely taken in 2017, she is almost the same height as her sons but, in a recent photo, they are taller than her.

Several of her celebrity friends commented on her post. Actress Yvonne Lim called it a “proud mommy moment”, while actress Pan Lingling wrote: “2 handsome god sons. Congratulations.”

Several netizens also commended Lee for her looks, with one writing: “Sons changed, but mummy is still the same – young and beautiful.”

The three-time Star Awards Best Actress winner also has two daughters – Mikki, 25, and Leah, 14 – with her husband, Hong Kong director Raymond Choy, whom she married in 1997.

Lee and her children relocated to Hong Kong in 2009 to be closer to Choy, who was then working in China.

According to a Lianhe Zaobao report in March 2020, Lee and her family moved to London in 2018, so she could take care of her children, who are studying there.

She made a short trip back to Singapore in February 2023, during which she caught up with celebrity pals such as Lim, Chen Hanwei and Hong Huifang.