Former celebrity cook Lisa Fong, 88, appears in rare social media photos

Former celebrity cook Lisa Fong looked to be in good spirits in her latest Facebook photos. She was famous for her cooking shows in the 1980s and 1990s.PHOTOS: MRS LISA FONG/FACEBOOK, FUNG'S TV/YOUTUBE
Lim Ruey Yan
Jun 12, 2023 01:04 am

HONG KONG – Remember former celebrity cook Lisa Fong? She was famous for her cooking shows during the 1980s and 1990s.

Now 88, Fong may have retired from the small screen, but her daughter still helps to post on her Facebook account from time to time.

Last Friday night, Fong’s daughter posted photos of them having Korean barbecue together. She wrote: “I went to eat Korean barbecue with Mrs Fong tonight and forgot to take a photo of the meal before eating.”

Fong looked to be in good spirits in the photos, showing her signature smile with her eyes almost closed.

The post had received more than 2,000 “likes” by Sunday afternoon, with many fans wishing her good health and happiness in the comment section.

According to Hong Kong media outlet HK01, Fong has been living in Hong Kong and enjoying family life since her retirement.

HK01 reported in August 2022 that the Singapore citizen was planning to move to Singapore in 2020 to visit her grandson, but this was thwarted by the pandemic. It is not known if she has since come to Singapore with the easing of border restrictions.

今晚與方太去吃韓國燒烤，居然忘了照相機先吃😀😀😀

Posted by 方太（任利莎）Mrs Lisa Fong on Friday, June 9, 2023
 

