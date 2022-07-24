Game Of Thrones creator George RR Martin brings Westeros back to Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO (AFP) - Three years on from fantasy drama Game Of Thrones (2011 to 2019), author George RR Martin and the cast of its new prequel, House Of The Dragon, discussed the daunting challenge of following up HBO's wildly popular series at Comic-Con on Saturday (July 23).

Martin's series of fantasy books spawned Thrones, as well as several upcoming spin-offs.

The first - out on August 21 - will tell the history of the murderous reigning Targaryen family and their 17 dragons.

"It's pretty exciting. You're always nervous at the beginning, because these books, these characters are like my kids," said Martin, 73.

"You wonder how they will be treated, will you recognise them when they come back to you?"

But, he added: "I've been very, very fortunate here... I've seen nine of the 10 episodes, and it's pretty amazing."

Set hundreds of years earlier, House Of The Dragon depicts the glory days of the ancestors of popular Thrones characters, such as Daenerys Targaryen.

Paddy Considine plays the kindly King Viserys, while Matt Smith is cast as his ambitious brother Prince Daemon, and Emma D'Arcy his only child Princess Rhaenyra.

"This series begins at the absolute pinnacle of the dynasty, the height of the power, the wealth and influence," said showrunner Ryan Condal.

"They have the most dragons that they'll ever have, and it's just before the bloom starts to come off the rose."

Each of the 17 dragons will have its own distinctive look and character, he added.

'Behemoth'

There was little by way of new footage at the Comic-Con presentation, but expectations are high for House Of The Dragon.

Over eight seasons, the original Thrones became appointment viewing, spawned countless imitations and delivered 59 Emmys - a record for a drama at television's equivalent of the Oscars.

But its final season was widely panned by fans and critics alike for failing to provide a satisfying conclusion.

Martin joked that the new series could spark a war among fans "next year".