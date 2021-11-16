'Genuine fan' Pike brings Wheel Of Time book fantasy to TV

LONDON – Robert Jordan’s fantasy book series The Wheel Of Time comes to the small screen in a new television drama, with Oscar nominee Rosamund Pike at the helm.

Premiering on Amazon Prime Video on Nov 19, it features the British actress as Moiraine, a member of the mighty all-woman Aes Sedai organisation, who embarks on a perilous journey around the world with a group of young men and women. One of them is prophesied to save or destroy humanity.

Pike leads a relatively unknown cast of young actors.

She said: “I haven’t been part of a cast like this since I made (2005’s) Pride & Prejudice in terms of this peculiar alchemy of personalities where there’s kind of magic in the shooting of it.

“And so that makes me optimistic for how fans will respond.

“And we’ve just put so much love into it. I think whatever has infected fans of The Wheel Of Time over the years has impacted us too and we’ve now become genuine fans.”

In a vote of confidence for the series, which has drawn comparisons with Game Of Thrones, filming for season two has begun in the Czech Republic.

Pike said: “It would be a travesty if we didn’t make a success of it because what (Jordan has) written is so amazing.”

Jordan’s books have won a loyal following since the first, The Eye Of The World, was published in 1990.

The series comprises 14 volumes, with fellow fantasy writer Brandon Sanderson co-authoring the last three after Jordan died in 2007.